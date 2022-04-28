Miranda Brannon named 2022 SGA Member of the Year at Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, Ga. – Georgia Southwestern State University student Miranda Brannon was named Student Government Association Member of the Year at GSW's 2022 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 21 in the Storm Dome.
This award is given to the member who played the greatest role in GSW's SGA over the course of the current academic year. Miranda served as a Freshman Representative for 2021-2022.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with over 3,000 students.