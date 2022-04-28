 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miranda Brannon named 2022 SGA Member of the Year at Georgia Southwestern

  • Updated
  • 0
Miranda Brannon named 2022 SGA Member of the Year at Georgia Southwestern

Past SGA President Jamey Fowler (left) and current SGA President Brandon Blue (right) present Miranda Brannon (middle) her award.

 GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY

AMERICUS, Ga. – Georgia Southwestern State University student Miranda Brannon was named Student Government Association Member of the Year at GSW's 2022 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 21 in the Storm Dome.

This award is given to the member who played the greatest role in GSW's SGA over the course of the current academic year. Miranda served as a Freshman Representative for 2021-2022.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with over 3,000 students.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Slavery descendant reacts to Harvard report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert