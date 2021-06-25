Miss Angel 2021 queens

The Miss Angel 2021 Pageant was held Sunday, June 14, at the Dothan Opera House. The queens crowned have a fun-filled year coming up of upholding our motto of sisterhood and service. Check out all their fun on our Facebook page, facebook.com/missangelpageant
The New Queens are pictured: Baby Miss Angel Paisyn Metzger, Toddler Miss Angel Adley Taylor, Tiny Miss Angel Karleigh Redmon, Little Miss Angel London Wells, Petite Miss Angel Zoee Douglas, Junior Miss Angel Emily Smith, Teen Miss Angel Karizma Bryant, Miss Angel Isabella Flowers, Ms Angel Casey Cook, Miss Angel Ambassador Zoey Covington, Miss Angel Princess Keller Pearson, Miss Angel Cover Girl Stacey Young, and Miss Angel Queen of Queens Alexis Holub.
