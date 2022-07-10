 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miss Angel Queens 2022

  Updated
SUBMITTED

The Miss Angel Queens were crowned June 11 at the Enterprise Performing Arts Center.

Front Row; Tiny Miss Angel 2022 Saydee Johnson, Petite Miss Angel 2022 Emery Poss, and Toddler Miss Angel 2022 Bailey Smithart

Middle Row: Little Miss Angel 2022 Kylie Sutcliffe, Miss Angel Princess 2022 Ka'Leah Streeter, and Junior Miss Angel 2022 Madilynn Raybon

Back Row: Miss Angel Queen of Queens 2022 Paisyn Metzger (and mom), Miss Angel Ambassador 2022 Mackenzie Carroll, Teen Miss Angel 2022 Lauren McKnight, Miss Angel 2022 Samantha Neuwien, Ms. Angel 2022 Patricia Miley-Turney, and Baby Miss Angel 2022 Amelia Demello (and mom)

