Missing Dothan man's body found in shallow grave

During the investigation with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, contact was made with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Both offices joined forces to locate Guillen. Once law enforcement was notified by the sexual assault victim that Guillen had been murdered and his body was in Holmes County, the sheriff’s office here got involved. Information was gathered and search warrants were executed, including two residences located on Highway 171, one being Peters' residence.

According to Tate, evidence pertaining to homicide was located at both properties.

“We located a possible grave site Monday on Kirkland Road,” Tate said. “The site was secured until weather cleared Tuesday morning. “Monday it was a monsoon here, but deputies continued to work nonstop."

Bay County Sheriff’s Search/Rescue arrived at the site Tuesday and the body of Guillen was located.

“We interviewed Mr. Peters at his home located at 1101 Highway 171, and the corpse was located just a small distance from his residence on logging property,” Tate said. “I can tell you all three suspects are cooperating with law enforcement. I can also tell you the victim was an acquaintance with all three suspects.”

Law enforcement believes drugs and money are the motive for the murder.

“This case is a fine example of law enforcement working together to solve a crime,” Tate said. “Our deputies and investigators have worked continuously. I want to thank every law enforcement agency that has assisted in this case for their work.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.