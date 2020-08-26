Missing Dothan man's body found in shallow grave

BONIFAY - A missing Houston County man’s body was found in a shallow grave in the northeastern part of Holmes County, near the Jackson County line Tuesday, according to law enforcement.
Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators identified the body as Raul Ambriz Guillen, who had been last seen in Dothan and Holmes County on July 4. Guillen had been shot, killed, and buried on Kirkland Road in Holmes County about seven miles from the Alabama state line. Investigators believe Guillen was killed sometime between July 4 and 6.
Three people have been charged with Guillen's murder: Lauren Wambles, 23, of Dothan; William Shane Parker, 35, of Houston County; and Jeremy Peters, 43, of Holmes County, according to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.
Wambles is charged with principal to murder. Peters is charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Parker, who police believe is the shooter, is charged with one open count of murder.
This case is ongoing and additional charges and additional arrests could be forthcoming, Tate said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted in locating Guillen. His missing person case actually began in Jackson County after a victim of a sexual abuse case confided in law enforcement that Parker was the suspect in her abuse case, and later shared tips related to Guillen's murder. Guillen was a roommate of the sexual abuse victim and her husband, who were not identified.
During the investigation with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, contact was made with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Both offices joined forces to locate Guillen. Once law enforcement was notified by the sexual assault victim that Guillen had been murdered and his body was in Holmes County, the sheriff’s office here got involved. Information was gathered and search warrants were executed, including two residences located on Highway 171, one being Peters' residence.
According to Tate, evidence pertaining to homicide was located at both properties.
“We located a possible grave site Monday on Kirkland Road,” Tate said. “The site was secured until weather cleared Tuesday morning. “Monday it was a monsoon here, but deputies continued to work nonstop."
Bay County Sheriff’s Search/Rescue arrived at the site Tuesday and the body of Guillen was located.
“We interviewed Mr. Peters at his home located at 1101 Highway 171, and the corpse was located just a small distance from his residence on logging property,” Tate said. “I can tell you all three suspects are cooperating with law enforcement. I can also tell you the victim was an acquaintance with all three suspects.”
Law enforcement believes drugs and money are the motive for the murder.
“This case is a fine example of law enforcement working together to solve a crime,” Tate said. “Our deputies and investigators have worked continuously. I want to thank every law enforcement agency that has assisted in this case for their work.”
