Missy Messick joins River Bank & Trust

Wiregrass Region President Robbin Thompson is pleased to announce that Missy Messick has joined River Bank & Trust as Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Originator.

A 20-year veteran of the mortgage loan industry, Messick will assist clients in Dothan and the Wiregrass Region with their home financing needs.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Missy to the River Bank & Trust family," says Thompson. "Her in-depth mortgage experience, work ethic, and customer-focused approach are assets to our customers and will increase the value we provide."

As a 5-year softball scholarship recipient, Messick attended Georgia State University. Currently, she resides in Headland with her husband Jeff and her daughter Alyssa.

"Joining River Bank & Trust allows me to provide clients with the best mortgage solutions and to exceed expectations with a high level of personal attention," says Messick. "I've found a wonderful new home for me – and my clients! They can reach me at mmessick@river.bank or 334-678-2061."

In 2006, River Bank & Trust opened with two main goals: establish a community-focused financial institution that would support local decision making and re-circulate money back into the communities it serves.

Since then, River Bank & Trust has grown to be one of the largest state-chartered banks in Alabama with current assets of $2.1 billion, 18 locations in Alexander City, Auburn, Clanton, Daphne, Dothan, Enterprise, Gadsden, Millbrook, Mobile, Montgomery, Opelika, Prattville, Thorsby, and Wetumpka, and a loan production office in Decatur.

