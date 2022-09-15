Mitchell named director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass

Dean Mitchell, the former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named the new director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Dean has joined HudsonAlpha and will be leading our new initiative in the Wiregrass region,” HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb said in a Thursday news release announcing Mitchell’s role. “Dean has a unique understanding of the opportunities in the Wiregrass and we’re honored to have him as part of our team.”

In August, the Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the City of Dothan announced a partnership that brings HudsonAlpha to Southeast Alabama with a new campus that will focus on agricultural research, economic development, and education.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will begin work in the area in October.

As part of the collaboration, HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will eventually be housed in the Wiregrass Innovation Center, which the City of Dothan plans to build as part of its City Center project and ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.

As the executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Mitchell was responsible for the chamber’s overall operations. He worked on projects related to economic, community, and workforce development.

Prior to joining the chamber, Mitchell served as chief of staff and communications director for two U.S. congressmen where he led in the fields of management, strategic planning, communications, and problem-solving.

Mitchell graduated from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Maggie, have three sons. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Organizational Management, Dothan 101, Leadership Dothan, and Leadership Alabama. He received his Alabama-accredited chamber executive certification and was named the 2022 chamber professional of the year for Alabama.

Formed in 2005 by Jim Hudson and the late Lonnie McMillian, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville is a nonprofit that conducts genomic research to improve human health, create new medicines, and develop sustainable farming practices. The institute was also founded to encourage entrepreneurship, economic development and educational outreach.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will focus on agricultural genomic research to create new varieties of drought and disease-resistant Alabama peanuts. The work will involve collaborations with regional universities and the Wiregrass Research Extension Center in Headland, according to Thursday’s news release.

However, the work won’t stop with peanuts.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will recruit agriculture tech start-up companies, creating an “eco-system for entrepreneurs” and small businesses. The goal will be to make the Wiregrass a destination for technology and innovation.

Genomics education for Wiregrass schools and the general public will include professional learning experiences for educators as well as student trips, summer programs, workforce certifications, and internships in ag-tech.