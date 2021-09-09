Mitzi Davis newest member of Luncheon Pilots

Mitzi Davis was initiated by the Luncheon Pilot Club Membership Chair Carol Bass as the newest member of the Luncheon Pilot Club.
She was welcomed into a service organization that stresses friendship and service.
As the last sentence of the code of ethics reads, "To see no evil, speak no evil, think no evil of a Pilot, but to be no more loyal to a Pilot in this respect that we are to every other person, for the genius of Pilot is in its kindness..."
Shown in photo (from left) Mitzi Davis; LPCE Membership Chair and Davis' sponsor Carol Bass; and LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore.
For information about becoming a member of this organization, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.
