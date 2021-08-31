Monoclonal antibodies keeping some COVID patients out of hospitals

Since December, Flowers Hospital has administered more than 1,700 infusions of monoclonal antibodies to treat people with COVID-19.
The hospital has done as many as 50 infusions a day.
“We felt like it’s been the one thing, other than vaccination, that has made a big difference in our patients,” said Dr. Allen Latimer, a pulmonologist and intensive care doctor with Flowers Hospital. “If you figure, how many of those would have been hospitalized? How many of those would have gone to the ICU and how many would have died? It’s really helped our hospital stay from being on overflowing status for a long time.”
The Dothan hospital has touted the benefits of monoclonal antibody therapy for months, but demand for the therapy spiked in the last few weeks as more medical professionals and healthcare leaders have sung the praises of the therapy, especially for those considered at high risk for severe illness.
Studies have shown that the therapy has reduced hospitalizations by 70%, making it an important weapon when beds are in short supply and hospital staff is strained.
Out of the 1,700 infusions done at Flowers, Latimer said only “a handful” of patients have had to be hospitalized because their illness progressed despite the infusion.
“We’re at a point where the medical system is overstrained and we don’t have hospital beds; we don’t have ICU beds for people,” Latimer said. “We have more ICU patients than ICU beds in Dothan and in Southeast Alabama. I think anything we can do to keep people out of the hospital is going to be important.”
What are monoclonal antibodies?
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created antibodies that mimic the body’s own immune response.
A healthy immune system naturally produces antibodies to fight antigens such as a virus or bacteria. Monoclonal antibodies, engineered to fight specific antigens, speed up this process. Monoclonal antibodies have been used in medicine for more than 30 years and have been approved as treatments for certain cancers and conditions like plaque psoriasis.
“What you’re doing is trying to reproduce our body’s defense,” Latimer said.
Monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 attach to the coronavirus spike proteins, preventing the virus from attaching to cells and invading the body, Latimer said.
Timing is the key, and the clock starts the first day of COVID symptoms.
“It takes a while for the body’s natural defenses to rev up,” Latimer said. “We’ve found that the most effective time for the monoclonal antibodies has been before the antibodies in the body rev up, and usually at five to seven days most people are making their own antibodies.”
Then, there are some people who are unable to make antibodies at all, such as people on immunosuppressant medicine. That may include cancer patients, people on medication for rheumatoid arthritis or transplant patients.
Testing for COVID-19 should be done early. Even if your symptoms are not severe, if you wait too late your symptoms could worsen and after about 10 days of symptoms, it’s really too late for the monoclonal antibodies to be of any benefit.
Latimer said as demand has grown, the hospital found it difficult to get to all the patients needing infusions, so Flowers Hospital helped set up a monoclonal antibody clinic at Surgery Center South.
Since opening its clinic last week, Surgery Center South has done 10 to 20 monoclonal IV infusions a day, using at least one nurse anesthetist and two registered nurses to staff the infusion clinic – adding more staff based on the number of scheduled infusions.
Spectacular results
Former President Donald Trump received monoclonal antibodies as part of his treatment when he had COVID-19. His quick recovery, Latimer said, is what made Flowers Hospital take a look at the therapy.
“Our results have been spectacular,” Latimer said. “We’ve found that the first three days is the most important, but the recommendations are up to 10 days. We’re trying to get people within seven days.”
Those who have been vaccinated and develop a breakthrough infection can also benefit from monoclonal antibodies, he said.
Monoclonal infusions were first given emergency use authorization in November by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19, but are not approved for use on hospitalized COVID-19 patients or patients on oxygen.
There are several monoclonal antibody treatments currently authorized for emergency use to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. Two are actually “cocktails” of two different monoclonal antibodies. Use has also been authorized as a preventive for high-risk people after they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Administered through IV, the infusion itself takes about 30 minutes, but recipients must be observed by medical staff for an hour following the infusion, so the whole process takes about two hours. Typically, a referral from a healthcare provider is required before an appointment is made.
There are about 150 locations in Alabama now providing monoclonal antibodies, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recently began including sites that have ordered the monoclonal antibodies therapy on its online dashboards. About a dozen providers in the Wiregrass have ordered monoclonal antibodies, according to ADPH and the U.S. Health and Human Services.
But healthcare professionals like Harris and Latimer emphasize that the therapy is not a replacement for vaccinations.
Latimer said it’s backwards thinking to rely on therapies over vaccines, and people should not forego a COVID-19 vaccination because it’s impossible to predict exactly who will develop severe illness and have to be hospitalized.
“Right now I’m seeing all these people and they look at you wide-eyed and say ‘I should have gotten the vaccine’,” Latimer said. “And you just watch them slowly slide and end up on ventilators and end up dying, and it’s very, very sad.”
