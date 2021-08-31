Monoclonal antibodies keeping some COVID patients out of hospitals

Since December, Flowers Hospital has administered more than 1,700 infusions of monoclonal antibodies to treat people with COVID-19.

The hospital has done as many as 50 infusions a day.

“We felt like it’s been the one thing, other than vaccination, that has made a big difference in our patients,” said Dr. Allen Latimer, a pulmonologist and intensive care doctor with Flowers Hospital. “If you figure, how many of those would have been hospitalized? How many of those would have gone to the ICU and how many would have died? It’s really helped our hospital stay from being on overflowing status for a long time.”

The Dothan hospital has touted the benefits of monoclonal antibody therapy for months, but demand for the therapy spiked in the last few weeks as more medical professionals and healthcare leaders have sung the praises of the therapy, especially for those considered at high risk for severe illness.

Studies have shown that the therapy has reduced hospitalizations by 70%, making it an important weapon when beds are in short supply and hospital staff is strained.

Out of the 1,700 infusions done at Flowers, Latimer said only “a handful” of patients have had to be hospitalized because their illness progressed despite the infusion.