Monster trucks coming to Cottonwood speedway

Monster trucks are coming to the Dothan Motorsports Park just in time for some high-flying, car-crushing Halloween fun.
The third annual Monster Truck Chaos Tour, presented by 2xtreme Racing Series, will be at the Dothan Motorsports Park and Dothan Speedway in Cottonwood on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Watch two-time World Champion Bounty Hunter take on the likes of Scarlett Bandit, Dr. Jekyll and more in this all-out, side-by-side racing and freestyle Monster Truck show featuring world-famous monster trucks, back-flipping motocross, a jet-burning firetruck and a hillbilly clown.
You can also dress up the little ones for a kids’ costume contest or a pre-show Truck or Treat Pit Party.
While the show starts at 2 p.m., gates will open at 11 a.m. with the kid’s costume contest followed by the pit party and autographs at noon. Tickets start at $20, and kids 12 and under are free with advance purchase. To buy tickets online, visit https://www.2xtremeracingseries.com/ and click the Dothan event link under "Upcoming Shows."
Dothan Motorsports Park and Dothan Speedway is located at 426 Bud Moore Road in Cottonwood.
Focused on family-friendly, interactive and experienced-based entertainment, the one-day show promises plenty of opportunities for young Monster Truck enthusiasts and adult fans to enjoy interactive entertainment. Opportunities include rides in a full-size Monster Truck, onsite young gun racing for kids in Power Wheels, and the chance to get up close and personal with the drivers at the pre-show pit party where they can snap photos and score autographs from the biggest stars of today’s Monster Truck scene. Kids also get in free with the purchase of any adult ticket, making this an economical event for the entire family.
The tour visits more than 50 cities across the nation. Upcoming tour stops include Tuscumbia, Alabama, Ocala, Florida, Neeses, South Carolina, and Okeechobee, Florida, among others.
Named team of the year three years in a row, the family-owned and -operated 2xtreme Racing Series fields some of the most recognizable and experienced Monster Trucks and drivers in the in sport.
“We are so excited to finally bring this show to Dothan,” said Bounty Hunter Pilot Jimmy Creten. “The fans here are great, and adding this city to our tour has been on our radar from the beginning.”