Monster trucks coming to Cottonwood speedway

Monster trucks are coming to the Dothan Motorsports Park just in time for some high-flying, car-crushing Halloween fun.

The third annual Monster Truck Chaos Tour, presented by 2xtreme Racing Series, will be at the Dothan Motorsports Park and Dothan Speedway in Cottonwood on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Watch two-time World Champion Bounty Hunter take on the likes of Scarlett Bandit, Dr. Jekyll and more in this all-out, side-by-side racing and freestyle Monster Truck show featuring world-famous monster trucks, back-flipping motocross, a jet-burning firetruck and a hillbilly clown.

You can also dress up the little ones for a kids’ costume contest or a pre-show Truck or Treat Pit Party.

While the show starts at 2 p.m., gates will open at 11 a.m. with the kid’s costume contest followed by the pit party and autographs at noon. Tickets start at $20, and kids 12 and under are free with advance purchase. To buy tickets online, visit https://www.2xtremeracingseries.com/ and click the Dothan event link under "Upcoming Shows."

Dothan Motorsports Park and Dothan Speedway is located at 426 Bud Moore Road in Cottonwood.