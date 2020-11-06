Moore joins GOP members voicing concerns over ballot-counting process

Congressman-elect Barry Moore is voicing concerns over election integrity after arriving in Washington, D.C. to meet with Congressional members and President Donald Trump supporters.

On Tuesday, Moore won Alabama's 2nd Congressional District election and will be replacing Rep. Martha Roby, who is retiring at the end of her term.

“As their voice, we demand that all ballots be verified and that Republican counters and watchers be allowed to monitor the verification and counting process,” Moore said regarding the ongoing uncertainty in the presidential election. “We demand that votes received after legal deadline have passed be thrown out, and that questionable ballots be set aside for later verification prior to counting if they could affect the outcome in each state.”

Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Biden was also leading in Arizona and Nevada.

Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. The winner will lead a country facing a historic set of challenges, including a surging pandemic and deep political polarization.