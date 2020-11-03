Moore wins District 2 House seat

Republican Barry Moore has won the the U.S. House of Representatives race to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District, easily defeating Phyllis-Harvey Hall, his democratic challenger.

Moore, a former state representative and small business owner from Enterprise, will take over GOP Rep. Martha Roby’s seat, who didn’t seek reelection, and represent 15 southeastern counties in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday night, Moore was leading with 120,606 votes – a 61.3% majority, according to election reporting outlets with approximately 60% of all votes counted.

"We’re happy about it,” Moore said Tuesday night. “It’s obviously surreal. We’ve had so many people work so very hard… so I’m as happy for my team as I am for myself. It’s humbling to be a representative for the people in this district.”

While once the underdog in the primaries, Moore narrowly advanced to the Republican primary runoff against Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman. However, Moore soundly defeated Coleman in the July runoff election with 60% of the vote.