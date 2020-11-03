 Skip to main content
Moore wins District 2 House seat
Moore wins District 2 House seat

20200719_dot_news_election_p1

Barry Moore, shown here celebrating his runoff election win in July, was elected to the US House of Representatives Tuesday.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Republican Barry Moore has won the the U.S. House of Representatives race to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District, easily defeating Phyllis-Harvey Hall, his democratic challenger.

Moore, a former state representative and small business owner from Enterprise, will take over GOP Rep. Martha Roby’s seat, who didn’t seek reelection, and represent 15 southeastern counties in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday night, Moore was leading with 120,606 votes – a 61.3% majority, according to election reporting outlets with approximately 60% of all votes counted.

"We’re happy about it,” Moore said Tuesday night. “It’s obviously surreal. We’ve had so many people work so very hard… so I’m as happy for my team as I am for myself. It’s humbling to be a representative for the people in this district.”

While once the underdog in the primaries, Moore narrowly advanced to the Republican primary runoff against Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman. However, Moore soundly defeated Coleman in the July runoff election with 60% of the vote.

Since the runoff, Moore has coasted on being President Donald Trump’s pick for the congressional seat in a majority-red state. He has been outspoken about his allegiance to the president’s agenda, primarily when it comes to the second-amendment right to bear arms, support for the military, and building a wall along the U.S./Mexico border as well as being a staunchly pro-life candidate.

His opponent Harvey-Hall, a Montgomery educator, campaigned on improving Alabama’s low-ranked education system and rural access to high-speed internet.

