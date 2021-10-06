More school districts drop mask requirements

Houston, Henry, and Barbour counties all have vaccination rates between 37% to nearly 39% among eligible residents in those counties. The remaining Wiregrass counties – Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, and Pike – all have between 31% and 35% of eligible people fully vaccinated.

The Wiregrass has had 57,363 cases of COVID-19 and 1,284 deaths due to the illness. There have been 804,249 cases reported in Alabama and 14,612 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

The ADPH updates for schools, which were added last week, are exceptions to the standard 14-day quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19.

Under the “test to stay” option, unvaccinated close contacts exposed at school can return if they have isolated at home for seven days, show no symptoms of COVID-19 and have a negative PCR or antigen test on day five, six, or seven after exposure. They will also have to wear a mask while at school.

Unvaccinated close contacts who isolate for 10 days can return to school on day 11 without testing if they show no symptoms.