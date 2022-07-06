 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Morgan joins Chamber team as Director of Events

  • Updated
  • 0
Misty Morgan

Misty Morgan

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Misty Morgan has joined the Chamber team as director of events effective June 27.

Morgan brings almost 20 years of experience in creating and executing major promotions, events, and ad campaigns for radio stations and multiple local businesses.

“We are excited to have Misty join the Dothan Area Chamber,” DACC executive director Dean Mitchell said. “Her contacts, passion and experience will be an asset to our work and provide us the best opportunity to create and execute top notch events for our businesses. Providing our business members the opportunity to learn, network, and market their products and services is critical to continued growth in our community, and Misty will be a strong advocate for this effort.”

Among the upcoming events that the Dothan Chamber has planned are Dothan Area Young Professionals 20 Under 40, Aug. 4; Eggs & Issues, August TBD; The Summit , Sept. 27; 103rd Annual Meeting, Oct. 18; and Wiregrass Professional Series, Oct. 25.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce office at (334) 792-5138.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LIGHTING UP THE DOTHAN SKY

Area residents gathered at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday night to watch Dothan's July 4th fireworks show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Highland Park shooting suspect legally purchased guns despite concerning past

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert