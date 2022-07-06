Morgan joins Chamber team as Director of Events

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Misty Morgan has joined the Chamber team as director of events effective June 27.
Morgan brings almost 20 years of experience in creating and executing major promotions, events, and ad campaigns for radio stations and multiple local businesses.
“We are excited to have Misty join the Dothan Area Chamber,” DACC executive director Dean Mitchell said. “Her contacts, passion and experience will be an asset to our work and provide us the best opportunity to create and execute top notch events for our businesses. Providing our business members the opportunity to learn, network, and market their products and services is critical to continued growth in our community, and Misty will be a strong advocate for this effort.”
Among the upcoming events that the Dothan Chamber has planned are Dothan Area Young Professionals 20 Under 40, Aug. 4; Eggs & Issues, August TBD; The Summit , Sept. 27; 103rd Annual Meeting, Oct. 18; and Wiregrass Professional Series, Oct. 25.
For more information, contact the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce office at (334) 792-5138.