Morgan new Luncheon Pilot Club member

Sonja Morgan (left) was recently initiated as the newest member of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise by LPCE Membership Chair Carol Bass (center).

Morgan said she saw an article in the paper about one of the club's projects and decided this was a club she would like to be a part of.

The mission of Pilots is to influence a positive change in communities throughout the world. The emblem for the Pilot club is a riverboat pilot's wheel with eight spokes and the motto is true course ever. Pilot colors are green for life and vigor and gold for sincerity of purpose.

Shown in photo on right is LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore. Pilots are ladies who do not fly planes, but educate about brains. For information about this club contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.