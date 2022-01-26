Morning wreck claims life of Geneva man

A Wednesday-morning accident in Holmes County claimed the life of a Geneva man.

The single-vehicle accident occurred around 9 a.m. on Florida State Road 2 about 1.4 miles east of County Road 179, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release. The area is located south of Geneva County and the Alabama state line and near Bethlehem, Florida.

A 57-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed and a 61-year-old woman, also from Geneva, who was a passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries. Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

According to the Florida High Patrol narrative, a pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer was traveling east on State Road 2. For unknown reasons, the truck traveled off the roadway and onto the road's south shoulder. The pickup truck continued east into a residential yard and struck a tree with the left front side of the truck.

The trailer then jackknifed and hit the same tree, according to the narrative. The truck came to a final rest facing southeast in the yard. The trailer came to rest still attached and next to the right side of the truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not release names of accident victims.