Morning wreck on Ross Clark Circle sends 4 to hospital

A Tuesday morning wreck involving three vehicles at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Third Avenue sent four people to the hospital.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. when one of the vehicles reportedly ran a red traffic light and side-swiped another vehicle, which ejected a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt in a late model Ford Explorer, according to Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas.

Two people suffered serious injuries during the incident, and another two had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Dothan Police Department, Dothan Fire Department and Pilcher's Ambulance responded to the accident.

