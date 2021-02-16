 Skip to main content
Morning wreck on Ross Clark Circle sends 4 to hospital
Morning wreck on Ross Clark Circle sends 4 to hospital

Wreck on Ross Clark Circle injures four

A woman conforts a man as first responders work the scene of an auto accident at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Third Avenue on Tuesday morninjg.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

A Tuesday morning wreck involving three vehicles at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Third Avenue sent four people to the hospital.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. when one of the vehicles reportedly ran a red traffic light and side-swiped another vehicle, which ejected a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt in a late model Ford Explorer, according to Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas.

Two people suffered serious injuries during the incident, and another two had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Dothan Police Department, Dothan Fire Department and Pilcher's Ambulance responded to the accident. 

Follow photographer Jay Hare on Twitter @JayHare

