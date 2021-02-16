Morning wreck on Ross Clark Circle sends 4 to hospital

A Tuesday morning wreck involving three vehicles at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Third Avenue sent four people to the hospital.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. when one of the vehicles reportedly ran a red traffic light and side-swiped another vehicle, which ejected a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt in a late model Ford Explorer, according to Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas.
Two people suffered serious injuries during the incident, and another two had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The Dothan Police Department, Dothan Fire Department and Pilcher's Ambulance responded to the accident.
Jay Hare
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
