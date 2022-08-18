 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morris-Haven neighborhood site of next clean-up day

  Updated
Morris-Haven neighborhood in Dothan.

 CITY OF DOTHAN

Dothan will host the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project on Saturday in the Morris-Haven neighborhood located west of Cottonwood Road.

Volunteers and City of Dothan workers will be in the neighborhood from 8 a.m. to noon, working together to help with projects around the neighborhood, which is located across from the Houston County Farm Center.

Projects will include helping residents with yard work, light tree trimming and hedge trimming. Volunteers will help move yard waste, appliances, furniture and other unwanted items to the street for the city’s Environmental Services Department to haul away. Specific projects have been scheduled by residents.

City employees have also spent the weeks leading up to Saturday’s Love Your Neighborhood event in the Morris-Haven neighborhood noting needed repairs on city infrastructure.

The regular event is held in a different city commission district each time.

