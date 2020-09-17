Most area schools will reopen Friday; planned after-schools events will take place

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After being closed for two days, area schools will reopen Friday as usual with all planned activities and after-school events, except for Coffee County Schools.

Because of a large number of impassable roads and the Pea River presenting a threat with rising water levels, Coffee County Schools will remain closed on Friday. Officials expect to reopen on Monday, though adjustments may be needed to some bus routes.

Other school districts in areas that were badly affected by rains brought by Hurricane Sally are asking families who live on roads that have been closed or are unsafe to travel to contact their school tomorrow.

All area schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rains and road closures due to unsafe driving conditions. Several roads and bridges in Dale, Covington, and Geneva counties were deemed impassable Thursday.

Public Works departments are working to assess the extent of damage caused to roads to determine which are safe to travel.

School systems in the Panhandle and near the Gulf Coast fared worse with the storms and will remain closed because of flooding, poor road conditions, and power outages.

