Most Wiregrass counties remain high-risk for COVID transmission as many schools delay opening

ADPH is reporting 70 deaths of residents in the eight counties, based on county of residence, since March. Four have occurred since Monday: one in Coffee County, one in Covington, one in Dale, and one in Houston. Covington County is leading in the number of deaths with 20, while Dale is close behind with 18. The area’s largest county, Houston, has 12.

Some counties have had a decrease in the number of new daily cases based on the 14 days prior, while other counties have seen a plateau. Coffee, Covington, and Dale counties have seen a drop in their new daily cases, while Geneva, Houston, Henry, and Pike counties have not seen significant changes.

Southeast Health has seen a slowly decreasing number of hospitalized patients since its record high on Wednesday of 64. Friday morning, the hospital reported 61 patients were currently hospitalized. Eight deaths have been reported since Monday, making the hospital’s death toll 54.

Alabama is currently facing a surge that has overwhelmed Alabama’s ability to provide test results within the two- to three-day turnaround time needed to expeditiously make quarantine and care decisions, according to an ADPH press release Friday afternoon.