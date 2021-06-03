Mother of 18-year-old shooting victim receives son's honorary diploma from Dothan High

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, alongside Dothan High Principal Bill Singleton, presented a special diploma at a small ceremony at Wiregrass Angel House Thursday.

Cecilia Newby, mother of Majic Collins, who was fatally shot last August, received her son’s honorary diploma, graduation cap, and tassel in the company of Collins’ friends and family.

At the time of his death, Dothan police said Collins was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Galaxie Drive during a conversation with Darris Quinta Williams. Williams, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was later arrested and charged with murder in the case. His trial is set for August.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When we have faith that strengthens us, we understand that Majic is here with us today at this ceremony,” Coe said. “I hope you can rest on the good memories you have of him, and I hope this ceremony can be one of those good memories.”

Newby said although this experience has been extremely hard, it means so much to her and her family that the school system and Wiregrass Angel House would think of Majic during this time.