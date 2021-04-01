Motion filed to revoke bond of teen charged in connection to fatal Bramblett crash

The Auburn teen charged in connection with the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett in a vehicle crash when he was 16 years old is facing having his bond revoked a second time.

A motion was filed in court Wednesday afternoon to revoke the bond of Johnston Taylor, now 18.

On Jan. 16, 2020, Taylor was indicted by a Lee County grand jury on two counts of manslaughter-reckless in connection with the May 25, 2019 crash that killed the couple. He is charged as an adult.

Rod Bramblett — known as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers — was the lead broadcaster for Auburn University athletics for many years before his death.

The results of a drug test were received from the court administrator’s office and were given to the defense and prosecution at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a motion to revoke Taylor’s bond was filed about four hours later, according to court records.

Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere declined to comment on the case or motion.

Taylor’s previous bond was revoked in December 2019 due to traffic citations for speeding and reckless driving he was issued in November 2019.