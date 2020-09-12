Motorcycle and jeep enthusiasts Back The Blue

Motorcycle and jeep enthusiasts showed support for law enforcement during a “Back The Blue” event on Saturday hosted by Jeep Tribe USA, Palate Pleasers and Area 51 Customs.
Starting at 11 a.m. from the historic train depot in Ashford, participants visited police departments in Headland, Enterprise and Slocomb before ending the ride at 2 p.m. at Area 51 Customs on Reeves Street in Dothan.
Law enforcement officers were invited to stop by.
