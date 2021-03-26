Motorcycle crash claims life of Coffee County man

OPP – A single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the early hours of Friday morning has claimed the life of a Coffee County man.

Mickey Lee Moody, 69, of Kinston, was traveling south on a 2008 Harley-Davidson when he failed to stop at a stop sign, continued traveling down at an embankment and struck a tree, according the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred at Covington County 81 approximately 10 miles west of Opp city limits.

No further information was given as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

