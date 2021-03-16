Motorcycle crash claims life of Dothan man

A single-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a Dothan man.
Robert Alan Johnson, 40, was traveling west on a 2001 Harley Davidson when he left the roadway and overcorrected multiple times, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday on Alabama 52 near mile marker 55, around two miles east of Malvern city limits.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
