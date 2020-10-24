 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in Coffee County crash
A one-vehicle crash on Saturday at approximately 12:05 a.m. has claimed the life of a Coffee County man.

Lemuel Gary Langley, 65, of Jack, was killed when the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Langley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash that occurred on Coffee County 200, approximately 11 miles south of Troy. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.

