Motorists need to be ready for freezing temps and drive with caution

With bitterly cold temperatures entering Alabama early Friday, law enforcement is encouraging motorists to be prepared when driving this holiday weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is asking motorists who absolutely must drive during severe cold weather events to use extreme caution and to expect roadways and bridges/overpasses to be icy in some areas of Alabama.

In the Wiregrass, Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high temperature rising just above freezing and a low around 16 degrees with winds around 15 mph. Saturday, Christmas Eve, a high near 34 is forecasted with lows around 20 and partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day before clearing conditions arrive later in the day. On Christmas, southeast Alabama residents are expected to experience generally sunny conditions with high temperatures around 40 before dipping back into the teens overnight.

However, in north Alabama, beginning Friday before sunrise, motorists will experience colder temperatures and a lingering chance of rain or a possible wintry mix impacting driving conditions.

“At any moment, weather conditions can change drastically,” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As weather forecasters continue to predict frigid temperatures ahead of the upcoming holidays, our agency is already preparing, with all divisions and units developing and implementing wintry-weather operation plans.

"These efforts will ensure that both ALEA troopers and special agents are fully prepared to aid and assist motorists traveling across the state. In the event conditions worsen, we urge motorists to adjust travel plans and avoid driving in severe weather.”

Additionally, there is always a chance that ice may form on a bridge, overpass, or less-traveled roads in shady areas despite sunny skies.

Law enforcement is also expecting high traffic volumes Friday and Saturday around shopping areas with residents rushing to finish their last-minute Christmas shopping.

ALEA offers the following traffic safety tips for preparing for the wintry weather and traveling in hazardous freezing conditions:

• Do not use your vehicle’s cruise control, which creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced-over bridges.

• Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions at https://algotraffic.com/.

• Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911.

• Remain alert for emergency vehicles and obey Alabama’s “move over” law.

• Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels, use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions, and keep gas tanks at least half full.

• Remember weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions and be alerted to changing weather and the possibility of icy and slippery roads.

• Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous “black ice.”

• Keep a blanket, first-aid kit, charged cell phone, and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.