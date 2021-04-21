Murals inspire storytelling tour of downtown Dothan

Murals were chosen based on their proximity to one another and to keep groups from having to cross Main Street. The whole walking route is a little over a mile and bicycles and strollers are welcome.

Murals included in the storytelling are the turpentine and logging sections of the Early Commerce in the Wiregrass mural (which depicts four early Wiregrass industries); the Wildlife in the Wiregrass mural; Women of the Wiregrass mural; and the Salute to Fort Rucker mural. There will also be a brief stop at the Dancing Dave mural.

Brook Phillips, the education coordinator for the Wiregrass Drama Club, said the students met with those involved with the Murals of the Wiregrass committee to get the history on each of the murals as a starting place. The students then did some additional research on their own.

“And then they wrote a story as if it were taking place during the time,” Phillips said. “… They are inspired interpretations.”

For example, a story at the Women in the Wiregrass mural is about becoming a mother as a nod to the mural’s depiction of a mother with her child. The Fort Rucker story depicts a soldier separated from his family.

“I actually think that some of them are funny … some are heartwarming,” Phillips said. “I think they did a very good job with what they have created. I think it will be enjoyable.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.