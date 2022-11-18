Murphy speaks on Colonial games

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter member Claire Murphy (seated second from right) spoke to DAR members regarding "Games Played During Colonial Times."

Claire brought a massive collection of games that were played in colonial times that were made out of resources that were available at that time – games carved from wood, bones; made from vines and branches of trees; cornhusks; clothespins and string.

Many names we recognized, but they were often played differently than we do - cup and ball, yo-yo, jacks, dice, pick-up sticks, checkers, chess, marbles and dominoes.

Each attendee was given a "Cat's Cradle" game. Shown in photo, from left, are Cathy Young, Hilda Allen, Martha Abernathy, Elizabeth Vickers, Anne Couturier, Claire Murphy, Regent Jacque Hawkins and Nell Gilmer.

For more information about becoming a member of DAR contact John Coffee DAR Registrar Shirley Skinner, 334-301-6063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.