Museum highlighting Columbia’s history opens Thursday

COLUMBIA – The site of a robbery connected to the 1979 film “Escape from Alcatraz” will soon open as a museum dedicated to preserving this town’s rich history.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Columbia Historical Museum will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at the former Bank of Columbia building at 105 S. Main St.

Elliott Whitton of the Columbia Historical Society said the displays that showcase the town’s heritage are part of the organization’s long-term plan.

“The society has been around for about 20 years and it has always been our goal to open a museum,” Whitton said.

The museum is in the building where the Anglin brothers robbery took place the morning of Jan. 17, 1958.

John, Clarence, and Alfred Anglin were born into a family of 13 children in Depression-era Donalsonville, Georgia. Their parents were seasonal farmworkers who moved to Ruskin, Florida, about 20 miles south of Tampa, in the early 1940s.

The brothers found themselves in trouble with the law from an early age, rotating in and out of jail throughout much of their youth.

The three entered the Columbia bank about 10 a.m. that Friday. There were three bank employees and no customers in the building. The Anglins bound bank president Walter F. Oakley Jr.’s wrists and forced the two other employees to the ground.

The brothers got away with about $19,000 in cash but were captured by federal authorities five days later in Hamilton, Ohio.

They were given 15-20 year sentences and sent to the Atlanta Penitentiary, where they first met inmates Frank Lee Morris and Allen West.

Alfred was transferred to Kilby State Prison in Montgomery to begin serving his Alabama sentence for the Columbia bank robbery. He was killed in an escape attempt from Kilby on Jan. 11, 1964.

Meanwhile, John and Clarence were sent to the Florida State Prison and then to Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary in Kansas. After the pair tried to escape from Leavenworth they were sent to Alcatraz, a maximum security prison on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay.

John arrived in October 1960 and Clarence arrived in January 1961. Within a year, they began to plan an elaborate escape attempt with Morris and West from the allegedly escape-proof prison.

The movie “Escape from Alcatraz” is an adaptation of a 1963 nonfiction book by J. Campbell Bruce that dramatizes the June 1962 escape from the prison. In the movie, Clint Eastwood portrays Morris with Fred Ward and Jack Thibeau playing the roles of John and Clarence Anglin.

West was unable to get out of his cell the night of the escape. What became of Morris and the two Anglin brothers remains a mystery.

The FBI considers the men drowned and the case closed, but no bodies were ever found. Some believe the inmates succeeded in escaping, and stories began to pop up about sightings of the Anglins and Morris.

Columbia Historical Museum will include a display on the bank robbery and have memorabilia associated with Columbia, which was established in 1820 and originally located about a mile south where the Omussee Creek flows into the Chattahoochee River.

The town known to many as “Old Columbia” served as the county seat of Henry County from 1826 to 1833 and was a major port-of-call for steamboats. The town was incorporated in 1880 and was a center of commerce and trade. It was the largest town in the area during the 19th century and remains one of the area’s oldest operating municipalities.

When the railroad came in 1889, Columbia’s river trade diminished but the town sustained itself as a thriving farm community through the mid-20th century.

Columbia received its first cotton textile mill in 1891 and its first electric plant in 1892. “Columbia is tied into the electrical history of this county in that we had the first power plant here,” Whitton said.

A branch of the Henry County Courthouse was located here from 1889 until Columbia became part of Houston County in 1903.

The museum will have a World War II exhibit, a showcase of old pressing irons, and a display on Callie Leach French Tomlinson, a steamboat captain and pilot who worked with her husband Augustus French towing showboats along the Ohio, Monoghela, and Mississippi rivers.

Born in Ohio in 1861, she was the first woman to hold a masters and pilot’s license for a steamboat. Around 1902 she and her husband purchased land in Columbia where they intended to retire, but he died in a hotel in Cincinnati that May, leaving his widow as the sole owner of the steamboats.

She continued to travel on the river until 1907, then sold out her share of the showboat business and retired to Alabama, where she married Charles Hugh Tomlinson in 1914. She died in 1935 and is buried in the Columbia Cemetery.

The museum will be open the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.