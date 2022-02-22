Museum hopes to increase docent volunteers

The museum hopes to expand its field trip program to get more participation from middle and high schools in the area and maybe even to more schools across the Wiregrass.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art received a $10,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation, a private foundation based in Little Rock, Arkansas, to support the museum’s Bus on Us field trip program for the 2022-23 school year.

Bus on Us, launched in 2017, offers transportation reimbursement for up to eight buses for each school in Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools. The museum’s goal is to expand Bus on Us.

But with more field trips comes the need for more docents, Rea said.

The museum has a solid core group of about 10 docents. The museum provides hands-on training as well as information and background on new exhibits. A lot of docents are retirees and even former educators themselves, but Rea said anyone can be a docent and can volunteer for however many hours they can provide. The museum has docents who are students or young professionals who simply feel passionate about the role arts play in a community.

Docents don’t just lead student groups. The museum is visited by senior center groups and others, Rea said.