Museum hopes to increase docent volunteers

Go into any museum across the country and you’re liable to meet a docent.
What’s a docent? Well, a docent is basically a knowledgeable guide.
At the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan, docents are volunteers who lead groups through the downtown museum and engage them in discussions on the current exhibits. The purpose of the docents is to get museum visitors thinking about art – even if it’s art they don’t fully understand.
Students on field trips are the most common groups a docent will interact with at the museum.
“We like to use what’s called inquiry-based learning for the field trips, which means that it’s not just museum staff and docents lecturing, but we’re really involving students in the learning process, so we’re asking them a lot of questions,” Wiregrass Museum of Art Director of Advancement Melissa Rea said. “It’s really a great way for students to feel involved in what they’re learning.”
What do they see in a piece of art? What do they think the artist is communicating? How does the art make them feel?
“Our docents are there to help the students have a good time at the museum and to also make sure that they’re learning and that it’s a collaborative effort,” Rea said.
The museum hopes to expand its field trip program to get more participation from middle and high schools in the area and maybe even to more schools across the Wiregrass.
The Wiregrass Museum of Art received a $10,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation, a private foundation based in Little Rock, Arkansas, to support the museum’s Bus on Us field trip program for the 2022-23 school year.
Bus on Us, launched in 2017, offers transportation reimbursement for up to eight buses for each school in Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools. The museum’s goal is to expand Bus on Us.
But with more field trips comes the need for more docents, Rea said.
The museum has a solid core group of about 10 docents. The museum provides hands-on training as well as information and background on new exhibits. A lot of docents are retirees and even former educators themselves, but Rea said anyone can be a docent and can volunteer for however many hours they can provide. The museum has docents who are students or young professionals who simply feel passionate about the role arts play in a community.
Docents don’t just lead student groups. The museum is visited by senior center groups and others, Rea said.
“All that we ask is that people have a good attitude and a willingness to come alongside and help us teach art,” Rea said.
The museum’s docents often volunteer because they love art, they love learning about art, and they love fostering an appreciation of art in others, especially young people.
“I believe in the value of art; in the creating of it and the lessons learned from it,” Docent Ann Hart said in describing her docent experience on the museum’s website. “I believe in the value of young people and the joy of a shared learning experience. Both are worth the investment of time. Being a docent also provides an avenue to express my appreciation to my community for their investment in a quality art museum.”
Anyone interested in becoming a docent or serving in another volunteer capacity, can visit the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s website at wiregrassmuseum.org. Click on the “Support” tab at the top of the site’s homepage and scroll down to “Volunteer & Docent Opportunities” to learn more and download applications.
Located in downtown Dothan on Museum Avenue, the museum’s galleries are open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is free.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.