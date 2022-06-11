Museum hosts mixed media meditation

Wiregrass Museum of Art will host a studio class on mixed media meditation on Saturday, June 18.

The studio class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those interested in taking the class can register online at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/events/studio-class-mixed-media-meditation-4/. The class is appropriate for teens and adults. Cost is $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members.

Designed as an escape from stress through guided meditation with instructor Kira Nichols, the class will explore combining color and texture with paper, acrylic paints, and more to create a personally significant piece of art. Students who take this class multiple times will end up with a lovely series of artwork for display.