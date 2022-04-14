Museum hosts workshop for artists working in schools

The Wiregrass Museum of Art in partnership with the Alabama Artistic Literacy Consortium will host a training workshop for artists who currently work in schools, and for those who may wish to.

The workshop will be held at the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) in downtown Dothan on Saturday, May 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s classrooms.

During the workshop, artists will explore school culture, collaborate with other artists, and role-play school interactions to build a better understanding of how to apply their artistic practice in a teaching environment. The workshop will also offer opportunities to ask and answer questions about working in school settings, and to connect and network with other teaching artists.

"The Wiregrass is incredibly lucky to have many passionate and talented artists living in the area," Brook McGinnis, WMA’s education director, said. "Imagine if these artists were able to share their gifts and knowledge with area students in a way that enhanced the curriculum and aligned with state standards. This workshop aims to give artists the knowledge and confidence to take their practice into the K-12 classroom and WMA is thrilled to host this incredible opportunity."

The Artistic Literacy Consortium is the first statewide initiative for arts education. The workshop is a statewide pilot program launching first at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, and is open to artists living and working in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia who are interested in artist residencies in Alabama schools. Artists of all disciplines, including visual and performing arts, may register for the opportunity. There is no cost for this workshop, but registration is required and limited to up to 20 participants. Additionally, participants will receive a $60 stipend for their time.

"At the Alabama Artistic Literacy Consortium, we are excited to partner with the Wiregrass Museum of Art on this workshop," said Randy Foster, executive director of the Alabama Institute for Education in the Arts. "WMA is a perfect setting for this facilitated conversation about working in and with schools because of the work they are already doing in this area and because we hope to inspire more collaborations between teaching artists and schools. This is the first of a proposed series of five such workshops across the state of Alabama."

For more information or to register for the workshop, call Foster with the Alabama Artistic Literacy Consortium at 334-396-2432, or email at rfoster@asf.net by May 9.