Museum names advisory committee members
  Updated
Pieces from The Wiregrass Museum of Art’s permanent collection as well as pieces on loan from a private collection are currently on display at the museum.

 JAY HARE photos, DOTHAN EAGLE

The Wiregrass Museum of Art has selected a group of people to act as community advisers, following a public call for community participation earlier this spring through an application process. The committee is focused on working alongside museum board and staff to provide community feedback and to be ambassadors for the museum’s mission and vision.

Community Advisory Committee members include Lisa Ennis, Erika Faulk, Amanda Gomez, Alison Hall, Katy Lewis, Phillip Metcalf, Claire Necessary, Calencia Perry, Derrick Tiller, Mikhele Trice, and Keith Wilson. Each committee member volunteers their time, meeting quarterly for working sessions at the museum, and has committed to a term of one to two years.

“For the museum to be of most value to the community members, we have to listen to the community about what they want and need," said Collins Trott, vice president of the museum's board of trustees. "The Community Advisory Committee allows for just that. I look forward to the input that they will provide so we can enhance our programming and bring new ideas and avenues to what we do through art.” 

Community Advisory Committee began its work at a July 6 meeting, where committee members previewed exhibitions, shared community connections, and discussed community needs that the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) could respond to through its programming and/or platform.

WMA accepts applications for future committee cohorts on an ongoing basis through its website and in person. More information can be found at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/community-advisory-committee/.

