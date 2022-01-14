Museum opens new exhibits Jan. 20

Suspended from clear wire, the human faces emerge from the metal and wire sculpture by artist Charlie Lucas.

The piece, titled “Trojan Horse,” once hung on the home of the late Alabama storyteller and author Kathryn Tucker Windham. Now, it belongs to the Wiregrass Museum of Art. It is one of the more recent additions to the museum’s permanent collection and will be on display as part of the new exhibits opening Jan. 20 during the museum’s Art After Hours.

Along with “Selections from the Permanent Collection,” new exhibitions include work by artist Sara Bowen as well printmaking pieces by Troy University students.

Art After Hours will be from 5:30-8 p.m. and will include live music from singer-songwriter Cam Stephens, hands-on art activities, and a cash bar. The event is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Attendees can join at select membership levels for half-price during the event. Masks are required to be worn unless actively drinking.