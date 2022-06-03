Museum receives grants for summer outreach, First Family Saturday

The Wiregrass Museum of Art has received some financial support for its summer outreach programs and its First Saturday Family Day.

The Wiregrass Foundation awarded the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) a $10,000 grant for its summer outreach programs, while the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation awarded a $3,000 grant for the First Saturday Family Day, the museum's longest-running program.

“These programs reflect the museum’s core mission to inspire lifelong learning for all ages," said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. "WMA’s programs are part of a comprehensive educational plan to provide access to the arts for our youngest residents, seniors, and families, and we’re grateful for support from Wiregrass Foundation and the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation.”

The Wiregrass Foundation grant will help fund art camps and field trips with several local partners: the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass, the Ozark Boys & Girls Club, and Time Youth Impact Center.

“It has been our pleasure to support the WMA arts program that allows children access to the arts, who may not otherwise have the experience,” said Cindy Bedsole, vice president of programming of Wiregrass Foundation.

Through this grant, 430 students from partnering organizations will visit WMA over the summer months. Students will experience guided tours through the museum’s galleries, exploring art from WMA’s collections and temporary exhibitions. Each group will spend time creating artwork with high-quality supplies in the museum’s studio as a part of their trip, and will take home supply kits to continue to explore self-expression and creativity after their camp experience.

WMA will also provide students at the Hawk Houston Youth Enrichment Center with an on-site camp at their location, structured to fit the needs of the center’s daily schedule over six weeks. The camp experience will conclude with a field trip to WMA, to experience newly opened exhibitions and studio artmaking in late July.

Additionally, this grant creates 14 scholarship seats for the museum’s paid, in-house summer camps to students from low-income and disadvantaged backgrounds. Scholarship applications are available at wiregrassmuseum.org/camps, and in person at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

The First Saturday Family Day program is held each first Saturday of the month in the museum’s studio, and is a free, monthly art workshop for residents and visitors of all ages.

“We’re proud to be able to play a small part in helping this amazing organization bring art workshops to local families," Burton Crenshaw, president of the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation, said. "This grant is a result of generous donors who support investments in the Wiregrass region.”

Specifically, this program provides four hours each first Saturday of the month for residents to interact directly with artists and art educators, creating opportunities to learn artistic skills and techniques and explore their own creativity. Each month offers a free hands-on activity, and program participants are encouraged to learn alongside their family members in the studio and from exhibitions throughout the museum. Activities include painting and drawing, weaving, art bookmaking, sculpting, mixed media, collage, and more. No registration is required, and the program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art, located at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan, is open to the public every Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is free. For more information, visit wiregrassmuseum.org or call 334-791-3871.