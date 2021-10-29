Museum returns to in-person school field trips

The Wiregrass Museum of Art has returned to in-person field trips for preK-12 students this fall for the 2021-2022 school year, and is encouraging area educators to participate in its Bus on Us program.
The program, launched in 2017, offers transportation reimbursement for up to eight buses for each school in Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools systems. Bus on Us meets the community demand for arts education programming and addresses the barrier of field trip transportation costs for educators and students to visit the museum.
Currently, the Bus on Us program offers one of the most affordable field trip experiences for Dothan City and Houston County Schools system students, at only $5 per student because of eliminated transportation costs.
Field trip tours at the Wiregrass Museum or Art (WMA) can improve a student's understanding and appreciation for the visual arts as well as teach them empathy, tolerance, and historical context as they explore works of art in the galleries and are guided by docents using inquiry-based models of learning. The Bus on Us field trip program also provides opportunity for hands-on artmaking in the museum’s studio, building students’ technical and artistic skill sets, and emphasizing collaborative and individual self-expression. Tours are customized to focus on multi-disciplinary subjects, making the museum an extension of the classroom while providing teachers with relevant standards and skills to fulfill their lesson planning and guide future classroom learning.
Bus on Us currently offers STEM, literacy, and visual arts-specific tours, based on feedback from the Dothan City Schools system and educator needs.
WMA has continued its partnership with Dothan City Schools for the current school year, providing support to three schools with an arts focus — Hidden Lake Elementary School, Beverlye Intermediate School for the Arts, and Kelly Springs Elementary School. This partnership also includes professional development for educators in those schools, which will provide educational resources and project-based learning to build educators’ skills for incorporating the visual arts into interdisciplinary classroom learning.
“WMA will present grade specific workshops at Kelly Springs Elementary School, Beverlye Intermediate School for the Arts and Hidden Lake Elementary School in Spring of 2022," said Brook McGinnis, education director at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. "This series will allow educators to work with different artistic mediums during a grade appropriate arts integration activity. The goal is for educators to feel more confident in their ability to lead art making activities in their classrooms. I have been so impressed with the work that local educators have created in previous workshops and I know that the workshops this spring will garner similar results. We are fortunate to have such incredible educators in the Wiregrass.”
For more information, or to schedule a museum tour, field trip, or participate in the Bus on Us program, educators can visit wiregrassmuseum.org, or call 334-794-3871.