Museum returns to in-person school field trips

WMA has continued its partnership with Dothan City Schools for the current school year, providing support to three schools with an arts focus — Hidden Lake Elementary School, Beverlye Intermediate School for the Arts, and Kelly Springs Elementary School. This partnership also includes professional development for educators in those schools, which will provide educational resources and project-based learning to build educators’ skills for incorporating the visual arts into interdisciplinary classroom learning.

“WMA will present grade specific workshops at Kelly Springs Elementary School, Beverlye Intermediate School for the Arts and Hidden Lake Elementary School in Spring of 2022," said Brook McGinnis, education director at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. "This series will allow educators to work with different artistic mediums during a grade appropriate arts integration activity. The goal is for educators to feel more confident in their ability to lead art making activities in their classrooms. I have been so impressed with the work that local educators have created in previous workshops and I know that the workshops this spring will garner similar results. We are fortunate to have such incredible educators in the Wiregrass.”