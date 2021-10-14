Museum to open two new exhibits

Two new exhibits will open Oct. 21 during the Wiregrass Museum of Art's monthly event Art After Hours.
Exhibitions featuring emerging and established artists from the Southeast will open on Thursday, Oct. 21, with Art After Hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free for members, and $5 for non-members.
The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) is located in downtown Dothan next to the Dothan Civic Center. Art After Hours will offer a cash bar, live music from Aileen Clayton, and artmaking stations. Masks are required upon entry and must be kept on except when actively drinking.
Work by self-taught Alabama artists Charlie Lucas and Yvonne Wells will be featured in the exhibit "What I Knew How to Do." The exhibition focuses on their mutual love of storytelling, which both artists use to share family histories, biblical and spiritual parables, and Civil Rights and American history. Lucas’ large scale sculpture, found objects, and assemblage works complement Wells’ “story” and “picture” quilts to represent Alabama’s cultural heritage. Organized by the Shelby County Arts Council and curated by Paul Barrett, "What I Knew How to Do" will be on view at Wiregrass Museum of Art until Dec. 31.
The second exhibition highlights emerging artist Sydney A. Foster, WMA’s recent artist-in-residence. In "Sydney A. Foster: Realities and Reflections," the artist explores the unique characteristics of the Wiregrass region through bright color and a care for its people and places. The exhibition will focus on new works created during her yearlong residency. Interested in telling the untold or overlooked stories across the South, these images offer a look at the complex realities of the region. This exhibition will be on view until March 22, 2022, and is supported by grants from The Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts and National Endowment for the Arts.
“Visitors to the museum will experience a range of work, including a variety of media which highlight Alabama's rich cultural heritage," said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. "New exhibitions feature art from native Alabamians and explore the people, places, and stories deeply woven into our cultural identity. We’re looking forward to welcoming residents, visitors, and students on field trips to experience these artists’ works in a meaningful way,”
Other exhibitions on view include "Alice Mason: Prints from the Permanent Collection" and "Nice Work If You Can Get It," a show of eclectic art from a private Alabama collection.