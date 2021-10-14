Museum to open two new exhibits

Two new exhibits will open Oct. 21 during the Wiregrass Museum of Art's monthly event Art After Hours.

Exhibitions featuring emerging and established artists from the Southeast will open on Thursday, Oct. 21, with Art After Hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free for members, and $5 for non-members.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) is located in downtown Dothan next to the Dothan Civic Center. Art After Hours will offer a cash bar, live music from Aileen Clayton, and artmaking stations. Masks are required upon entry and must be kept on except when actively drinking.

Work by self-taught Alabama artists Charlie Lucas and Yvonne Wells will be featured in the exhibit "What I Knew How to Do." The exhibition focuses on their mutual love of storytelling, which both artists use to share family histories, biblical and spiritual parables, and Civil Rights and American history. Lucas’ large scale sculpture, found objects, and assemblage works complement Wells’ “story” and “picture” quilts to represent Alabama’s cultural heritage. Organized by the Shelby County Arts Council and curated by Paul Barrett, "What I Knew How to Do" will be on view at Wiregrass Museum of Art until Dec. 31.