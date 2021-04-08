Myriad drugs recovered in Abbeville drug bust; one arrested

Myriad drugs were recovered in an Abbeville narcotics investigation that led to the arrest of one man on Wednesday.

Cassime Lingo, 37, of Abbeville, is being charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF), the Abbeville Police Department, and Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation.

It resulted in the recovery of approximately 702 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of MDMA, 112 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of methocarbonal, one handgun, and one rifle.

Lingo in currently in the Henry County Jail on bonds totaling $416,000, according to arrest records.

The ALEA SBI ADETF for Region B of Alabama comprises the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship said in a statement that he will continue to fight drugs in the city of Abbeville and wants to thank all agencies that assisted in this lengthy investigation.

