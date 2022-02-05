Mystics of Solomon Park holds children and pet parade

A large crowd gathered on Saturday to watch the Mystics of Solomon Park annual pet and kids parade this year after a 2-year hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The event had food trucks and food vendors and the local library bookmobile. The city of Dothan had a fire truck on hand and a K-9 officer.

The parade took place at Solomon Park and featured children dressed in costumes riding in small floats throwing beads and candy followed by the pet parade.

The event is a prelude to the Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade which is a few weeks from now on Feb. 26. The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will wind through the Garden District and other neighborhoods on its way to downtown Dothan.

