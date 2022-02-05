 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mystics of Solomon Park holds children and pet parade
  • Updated
Mystics of Solomon Park children and pets parade

A man dressed as a lobster throws beads as he carries his child in a wagon during the Mystics of Solomon Park children and pet parade on Saturday.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A large crowd gathered on Saturday to watch the Mystics of Solomon Park annual pet and kids parade this year after a 2-year hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The event had food trucks and food vendors and the local library bookmobile. The city of Dothan had a fire truck on hand and a K-9 officer.

The parade took place at Solomon Park and featured children dressed in costumes riding in small floats throwing beads and candy followed by the pet parade.

The event is a prelude to the Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade which is a few weeks from now on Feb. 26. The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will wind through the Garden District and other neighborhoods on its way to downtown Dothan.

Follow photographer Jay Hare on Twitter @JayHare

