Name and Art Contest winners named for Dothan City Schools’ Child Nutrition Program Summer Food Bus

This past summer, Dothan City Schools Child Nutrition Program debuted the launch of its pilot Summer Food Bus program through a generous partnership with Wiregrass Foundation. Through this program, Dothan CNP was able to hit the streets of Dothan to provide meals to children across the Wiregrass.

This fall, the Cultural Arts Center partnered with Dothan City Schools to kick off a Naming and Art Contest to help CNP name and decorate their bus. The winners were recently recognized at Dothan City Board of Education meeting on Nov. 16.

Dothan City School’s Summer Food Bus will now be called “The Groovy Grub Bus” named by Dothan High School student Amara Menefee of Ms. Gina Burdeshaw’s Graphic Arts program at Dothan Technology Center. 2nd Place in the Naming Contest was Michael Murphy of the Graphics Arts program at Dothan Technology Center and 3rd Place was Bryleigh Sikora, 4th grader in Mrs. Crystal Forehand’s Art Class at Kelly Springs Elementary School.

Dothan City School’s Summer Food Bus will now have artwork provided by two students who tied in 1st place with their artwork that will be shared on the bus.

1st place winners are Carter Nguyen, 2nd grader, and Harper Breckenridge, 4th grader, in Mrs. Crystal Forehand’s Art Class at Kelly Springs Elementary School. 2nd Place in the Art Contest was Alexandria Byrd of the Graphics Arts program at Dothan Technology Center and 3rd Place was Jennifer Cruz, 4th grader in Mrs. Crystal Forehand’s Art Class at Morris Slingluff Elementary School.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.