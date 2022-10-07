Name change for Fort Rucker, other installations to move foward

Fort Rucker will become Fort Novosel by Jan. 1, 2024, if not sooner.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued an Oct. 6 memorandum for the Department of Defense to move forward with renaming military installations originally named to honor the Confederacy and its leaders, according to a release from the defense department.

“The installations and facilities that our department operates are more than vital national security assets,” Austin wrote. “They are also powerful public symbols of our military, and of course, they are the places where our service members and their families work and live. The names of these installations and facilities should inspire all those who call them home, fully reflect the history and the values of the United States, and commemorate the best of the republic that we are all sworn to protect.”

There are nine Army installations, including Fort Rucker, that are to be renamed. The others include: Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee, and Fort Pickett in Virginia; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Polk in Louisiana.

The Naming Commission recommended Fort Rucker become Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., an Army aviator who joined the Army Air Corps in 1941 at the age of 19. By the end of World War II, Novosel was a captain and was flying B-29 Superfortress bombers. Novosel again served in combat in Korea as part of the newly-created Air Force.

During Vietnam, Novosel – then a 42-year-old lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve – returned to service, resigning his Air Force Reserve commission and joining the Army as a warrant officer and helicopter pilot. He flew as a “Dustoff” pilot, evacuating injured troops from combat zones – even evacuating his own aviator son, whose helicopter had been shot down during a routine flight.

In two tours in Vietnam, Novosel flew 2,543 extraction missions and rescued more than 5,500 wounded soldiers. He received the Medal of Honor for a 1969 mission to rescue a group of 29 wounded South Vietnamese soldiers surrounded by enemy troops. Novosel, who lived in Enterprise, served in Army Aviation until 1984.

Fort Rucker is currently named after Edmund Winchester Rucker. Not a well-known Confederate figure, Rucker rose from a private to colonel in the Confederate army, but he never led an army or planned a military campaign, according to the Naming Commission’s report. Rucker served as a Confederate artilleryman and conscription officer. His tactics as a conscription officer, however, led his own men to vote against keeping him as their officer, according to the report. As a Calvary commander, Rucker served with Nathan Bedford Forrest – a Confederate general who went on to found the Ku Klux Klan.

Born in Tennessee, Rucker went into the railroad business after the Civil War and eventually moved to Alabama, where he became a successful businessman in Birmingham.

The renaming plan will be implemented following a 90-day waiting period, which ends Dec. 18, as mandated by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The 2021 NDAA requires the renaming be completed no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

The Naming Commission provided its final report in three parts back in September and formally disbanded Oct. 1.

While the renaming plan will not be implemented before Dec. 18, Austin’s memo stated that there are changes that can be made that are not subject to the waiting period, such as those related to the Department of Defense memorialization and naming processes.

Austin has established a Naming Commission Implementation Working Group led by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment to oversee the renaming. Plans of action are to be submitted to the working group by the impacted installations by Nov. 18.

In the memorandum, Austin said he supported the goal of the commission to provide recommendations that have meaning to both service members and military communities.

“The department's implementation of the commission's recommendations will do just that – and will give proud new names that are rooted in their local communities and that honor American heroes whose valor, courage, and patriotism exemplify the very best of the United States military,” Austin’s memorandum stated. “… The commission's thorough and historically informed work has put the department on a path to meet Congressional intent – and to remove from U.S. military facilities all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederacy. The commission has chosen names that echo with honor, patriotism, and history – names that will inspire generations of service members to defend our democracy and our Constitution.”