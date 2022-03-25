Naming Commission narrows list for Army bases tied to Confederacy, including Fort Rucker

A list of 89 possible names will be considered for renaming nine Army installations named for Confederate officers, including Fort Rucker.

The congressional Naming Commission released the list last week. The list was developed from public submissions and visits by the commission to each of the installations. In all, the commission received 34,000 submissions that accounted for 3,670 unique names.

Names have not been attached to any specific installation.

The Naming Commission has until Oct. 1 to submit a naming plan with its final recommendations to the House Armed Services Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee. The Naming Commission was created to consider renaming military installations and assets that were named to commemorate the Confederate State of America or anyone who voluntarily served the Confederacy.

Fort Rucker was named for Confederate officer Edmund W. Rucker, who became an industrial leader in Birmingham after the Civil War.

Along with Fort Rucker in Alabama, the Army installations to be renamed include: Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; and Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee, and Fort Pickett in Virginia.

“It’s important that the names we recommend for these installations appropriately reflect the courage, values and sacrifices of our diverse military men and women,” retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, chair of the Naming Commission, said in a news release. “We also are considering the local and regional significance of names and their potential to inspire and motivate our service members.”

Some of the names on the list are well-known military leaders – Dwight Eisenhower, Omar Bradley and Colin Powell. But the list also includes the names of combat heroes like Sgt. Alvin York and Audie Murphy.

The list features historic figures like Harriet Tubman, the former slave who led repeated missions to free other slaves through the Underground Railroad and went on to serve the Union Army as a scout, spy, soldier and nurse.

Then there are names that are not as familiar.

Desmond Doss, whose heroic actions during World War II were the subject of the movie “Hacksaw Ridge,” is included on the list as are the names Gary Gordon and Randall Shughart – the Delta Force soldiers killed in 1993 in Mogadishu while trying to protect the crew of a downed Black Hawk piloted by current Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant.

Kimberly Hampton, an Army captain and the first female pilot shot down and killed by hostile fire, is on the list. Hampton’s helicopter was shot down in Fallujah, Iraq on Jan. 2, 2004.

Charles Kelly, who joined the Army when he was 15, serving during World War II as a combat medic and later as a helicopter pilot in Korea and Vietnam. Kelly’s biggest impact was flying medical evacuation missions, known as Dustoff, in Vietnam. Kelly was killed during a mission on July 1, 1964. Under heavy fire and repeatedly warned by ground forces that he should withdraw his aircraft, Kelly replied that he would leave “When I have your wounded.” Those were his last words before an enemy bullet pierced his heart.

Michael J. Novosel Sr. served as an Air Force combat aviator during World War II, but he received the Medal of Honor for actions while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, flying medical evacuation missions out of combat zones. A Pennsylvania native, Novosel lived in Enterprise at one point.

To see the full list of names, visit https://www.thenamingcommission.gov/names.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

