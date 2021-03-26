 Skip to main content
Napier Field police chief completes training
Chief Jimmy E. Singleton of the Napier Field Police Department has completed 160 hours of training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program.

Singleton received this certification and recognition on Feb. 18 at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Montgomery.

The University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education is made up of Jacksonville State University, The University of North Alabama and Troy University Dothan. Its purpose is to make continuing education programs available for agencies and associations across the state.

