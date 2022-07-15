Narcan kits offer hope for overdose victims

When local medical students began researching local opioid overdoses, they found some surprising information.

They found that between 2011 and 2018 the people who overdosed and were treated at Southeast Health in Dothan were on average between the ages of 60 and 69.

“These were accidental overdoses,” said Lauren Crowley, a medical student at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) who is participating in the research. “These are people that could have drunk alcohol with their medication, taken a benzodiazepine, or accidentally taken too much. This is pretty breathtaking because this is showing us that it’s not just people on the streets that are doing heroin or just shooting up drugs or trying to overdose. It’s actually people that are getting scripts taken home and accidentally overdosing on these drugs.”

The research shows, Crowley said, that such accidental opioid overdoses are far more common than people think.

There is, however, an antidote for opioid overdoses, and it’s a simple nasal spray called Narcan.

ACOM medical students and Dr. Wayne Parker, an assistant professor of pharmacology with ACOM, held a free Narcan education and distribution event Friday at Love in Action International Ministries in Dothan.

The goal was to get as many Narcan nasal spray kits as possible to organizations and agencies who work with those at higher risk for experiencing an overdose as well as local law enforcement who may first encounter people during an overdose. Supply chain issues have made it difficult for even law enforcement agencies to get Narcan kits, Parker said.

Parker, a member of Alabama’s opioid task force, said the kits were made possible by a grant initiative through the Jefferson County Department of Public Health and the state’s opioid task force.

Opioids include prescription drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and fentanyl. Opioids are prescribed for severe or chronic pain. Percocet and Vicodin are opioids. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl, however, are now the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA).

Narcan rapidly reverses the effects of opioids during an overdose situation. It can restore normal breathing in a person whose breathing has slowed due to an opioid overdose, according to the NIDA. It’s not a treatment for opioid addiction and does not work on someone who does not have opioids in their system. It’s available by prescription only, but is approved for distribution to community outreach agencies.

Opioids can cause dangerous side effects such as slow, shallow breathing as well as a weak pulse and low blood pressure. The drugs can also have dangerous interactions with other medications like diazepam, or Valium, as well as Xanax or Klonopin.

“I think four out of five addicts or patients who have been identified as patients with opioid use disorder started out with prescription medications from a physician … and they needed it whether that’s post-surgery or an injury,” Parker said.

As a patient continues taking opioids, their body develops a tolerance and the patient requires higher dosages, Parker said. When they can no longer get prescriptions, people might turn to other avenues. Doctors have gotten better about how many opioids they prescribe and how long they allow patients to continue taking them, Parker said.

Heroin is an illegal opioid, and illegal fentanyl has been found laced with other illegal street drugs – a mixture that may be unknown to the user. Illegal fentanyl has become a cheap additive because it takes so little to produce a high. Parker said some users don’t know about the fentanyl-laced drugs while others will seek those drugs out.

High-risk populations include the homeless and those dealing with opioid addiction.

Friday’s distribution event was attended by representatives of 334 Prevention Project, a local substance abuse nonprofit, Wiregrass 211 as well as local organizations that work with high-risk populations – Love in Action Ministries, 2 Lives in 1 Lifetime, and The Ark.

The Narcan kits include two pre-packaged nasal sprays and have a shelf life of two to three years. Parker had 150 kits to distribute during Friday’s event. Training was provided on how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer the Narcan.

“I want the kits to be in their hands because they are dealing with our more high-risk individuals in our community that could be dealing with overdoses,” Parker said.