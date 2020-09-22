NARFE cancels lunch program

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has cancelled its regularly scheduled monthly Lunch Program for Thursday, Sep. 24 at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise.

Although this month’s Lunch Program is cancelled, all federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise.