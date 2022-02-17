NARFE lunch program speaker

Frank Zerbinos, president of the Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), welcomed guest speaker Tammy Doerer, director of tourism for the City of Enterprise, who spoke Jan. 27 about the importance of tourism for the City of Progress and the impact it has on Main Street Enterprise.
All current and retired federal employees are welcomed and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the Enterprise Country Club.
For more information, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president by email to zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.