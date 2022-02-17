 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NARFE lunch program speaker
0 Comments

NARFE lunch program speaker

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NARFE lunch program speaker
SUBMITTED

Frank Zerbinos, president of the Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), welcomed guest speaker Tammy Doerer, director of tourism for the City of Enterprise, who spoke Jan. 27 about the importance of tourism for the City of Progress and the impact it has on Main Street Enterprise.

All current and retired federal employees are welcomed and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the Enterprise Country Club.

For more information, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president by email to zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week-long fuel scarcity hits oil-rich Nigeria

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert