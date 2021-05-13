NARFE welcomes travel speaker at lunch program

Frank Zerbinos, president of the Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Organization, welcomes guest speaker Carolyn Olk to its monthly Lunch Program April 22 at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise.
As the travel advisor and owner of the Amber Roads Travel, Olk presents travel tips for all ages, what and what not to do while travelling, successful planning, and how to have the most fun and enjoyment, whether on a day trip or for much longer.
All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant.
For more information, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
Jimmy Sailors
