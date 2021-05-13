 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NARFE welcomes travel speaker at lunch program
0 comments

NARFE welcomes travel speaker at lunch program

{{featured_button_text}}
NARFE welcomes travel speaker at lunch program
SUBMITTED

Frank Zerbinos, president of the Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Organization, welcomes guest speaker Carolyn Olk to its monthly Lunch Program April 22 at PoFolks Restaurant, Enterprise.

As the travel advisor and owner of the Amber Roads Travel, Olk presents travel tips for all ages, what and what not to do while travelling, successful planning, and how to have the most fun and enjoyment, whether on a day trip or for much longer.

All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant.

For more information, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president by text or phone at 334-447-8092.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

For American Muslims, Eid comes as pandemic eases

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert