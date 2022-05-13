National Beta honors Selma Elementary School, Heard Elementary School

Both Selma Elementary School and Heard Elementary School were named a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Merit, Dothan City Schools announced on Friday. Selma Street Elementary School is also a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Distinction.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club's dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must offer National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. This year, only 3,380 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

The School of Distinction recognition is given to Beta Clubs around the world to honor academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership, and service to others.

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation's largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization.

National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. The National Beta program offers over $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta Members.

Visit betaclub.org for more information.