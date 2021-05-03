National Day of Prayer observed Thursday

It’s been 70 years since the first National Day of Prayer was observed, and organizers said the need to gather and pray is just as strong today.

“Everybody talks about unity and God is the only one who is going to put this world back together,” said Deborah Martin Irby, area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

Wiregrass residents are invited to attend a National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday inside the chapel of First Baptist Church in Dothan.

Attendees will pray for the community, leaders and the nation. People are asked to gather between 6 and 6:20 a.m. so that the prayer service can begin promptly at 6:30 a.m. and conclude at 7:30 a.m. to give everyone time to get to work or school on time.

Too often, Irby said, people wait for God to fix everything that’s wrong in the world rather than mobilizing and taking action.

“We expect God to do so much, and we have to do something,” she said.