National Guard battalion in Enterprise called to active duty
The Alabama Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment out of Enterprise has been called to active duty, according to a news release from the Alabama National Guard.

The unit conducted a deployment ceremony Sunday in Enterprise, attended by Alabama National Guard senior leaders, family members, and friends.

The soldiers will deploy to and perform missions for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The unit will conduct some additional training at a mobilization station before deploying overseas.

The Alabama National Guard has called more than 25,000 personnel to active duty since 9/11 and remains a top contributor among the nation's National Guard organizations, according to the release.

